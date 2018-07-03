There was a major emergency response in New Jersey Tuesday morning after the facade of a strip mall collapsed, trapping workers and customers in stores.

The front of the River Edge mall building at 474 Kinderkamack Road came down just before 10 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, but cars were crushed under the facade and one worker told News 4 she was trapped in her store.

"I heard pebbles falling...then I heard a really big rock fall, and when I went to the window to check on it the whole thing came down," National Artifacts employee Courtney Lichtenberger said.

"I couldn't get out, and I was worried my roof was going to come down," she said. She called 911 and first responders moved bricks to get her out of her shop.

Beverley Antoci from Hair We Are hair salon described hearing a loud crash, before looking out to see the awning of the whole building was down.



Chopper 4 was over the scene where first responders were seen accessing the collapsed facade from the ladder of a fire truck. Multiple cars were seen under the awning.

There was no word on what caused the collapse.