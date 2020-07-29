the roots

Malik B, Original Member of The Roots, Dies at 47

By David Chang

Malik Abdul Basit, an original member of the legendary Philadelphia hip hop group the Roots, has died at the age of 47. 

The band made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” they wrote. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.” 

Born in Philadelphia on Nov. 14, 1972, Basit was an original member of the Roots along with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. Going by the stage name Malik B, Basit appeared on the band’s first four albums "Organix," ''Do You Want More?!!!??!," "Illadelph Halflife," and "Things Fall Apart," before departing the group. 

He later returned to the group as a feature artist in 2006 for their Grammy-nominated album “Game Theory.” 

In addition to his work with the Roots, Malik B released an EP and two studio albums. 

The Roots have not yet released an official cause of death. 

