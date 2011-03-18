Makeover for Fullerton Park

Pick up a glove and a tool and help revamp a historical park. The Fullerton park is located on Zelly avenue and 3rd street in Moorestown, NJ and is being rebuilt on April 27th to May 1st. The Moorestown residents are asking for 750 volunteers to help with this project.

Over the next few months Friends of Fullerton community is hosting a March Madness Cocktail Challange, participants will host their own party of any theme, cocktail, or dinner to see who can be the best party host. All proceeds will go to the reconstruction of the park.There are many ways to participate and donate just visit www.friendsoffullerton.com for more information on how to be apart of history.