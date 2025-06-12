Majority of Philly residents say city headed in right direction: Poll

A majority of Philadelphia residents, 59%, say they think the city is headed in the right direction, a dramatic improvement from 2022, when 36% said they approved of the city's direction, according to a survey done by the Pew Charitable Trust.

The survey also found that 64% of Philadelphia residents approve of the job Mayor Cherelle Parker is doing since she took office in 2024, with her support highest in North, Northeast and West Philadelphia.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Katie Martin, the project director of the Pew's Philadelphia Research and Policy Center, said that Philly residents said they are also feeling safer in their neighborhoods at night.

According to the poll, 53% of Black and Latino Philly residents say they feel safe walking around at night, but that sentiment is lower among Asian residents, at 46%, Martin said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Feelings of safety also differed among residents from different areas of the city, with people living in Center City and Northwest Philadelphia feeling the most safe and those living in the river wards and North Philadelphia felt the least safe, with less than half of residents saying they feel safe in their neighborhoods, Martin said.

The poll was conducted in the first few months of 2025, and it should be noted that the city was still coming out of the pandemic when it was done in 2022.

The margin of error for the survey was +/- 2.7%.