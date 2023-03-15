Majority of Philadelphians Feel City on the ‘Wrong Track' Says New Poll

A recent poll conducted by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism has found that the majority of voters in the city feel the Philadelphia is on the "wrong track."

The findings were part of the institute's Every Voice, Every Vote program, where voters were asked to detail their opinions and concerns about issues facing the city.

According to the poll, about 65-percent of voters -- who took part in the polling initiative -- believe the city is "pretty seriously" on the wrong track, while nearly 90-percent of respondents pointed to crime as the biggest issue facing the city.

Respondents also pointed to public schools and education, the need for jobs and the economic strains, problems with homelessness and a need for affordable housing, along with opioid use and a lack of city services as other major issues that Philadelphians struggle with.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

With crime the biggest problem most respondents felt the city is facing, when asked how Philadelphia should tackle the issue, more money for police was the idea that generates the least amount of support.

Instead, nearly 90-percent of respondents said increasing mental health and drug treatment programs would make more of an impact of crime while more than 85-percent felt improved community relationship with law enforcement would be more effective.

For a full breakdown of the results, you can read a report from the poll, here.