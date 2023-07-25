Majority of illegal guns in Camden, NJ, come from out of state, police say

What to Know The Camden County Police Department Intelligence Team determined 93 percent of the guns they recovered in the city in 2022 and 2023 were from out of state, with 20.6 percent from Pennsylvania, 15.9 percent from Georgia and 8.7 percent from Virginia, according to the data they compiled.

The majority of illegal guns recovered in Camden, New Jersey, are from out of state, according to a recent report from Camden County Police.

In an interview with NBC10’s Cydney Long, Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said his department recovered nearly one illegal gun each day in 2022 for a total of 314 last year. Currently, Camden is on pace to match that number this year with 150 weapons seized so far in 2023, officials said.

“We’re almost at capacity here and this is just one of two vaults that we have,” Chief Rodriguez told NBC10 while showing the evidence vaults in the basement of the Camden County Police headquarters.

One of the seized weapons was an assault rifle capable of firing 30 rounds in ten seconds.

“These are the type of weapons that are out there that blow my mind on how this weapon ends up in Camden City or is even sold to someone when they should just belong in the military,” Chief Rodriguez said. “We did just get, I think it was a 15-year-old, that had [the assault rifle] shoved in his pants.”

Chief Rodriguez told NBC10 his department noticed an increase in gun recoveries in the spring of last year.

“We started to make a lot of gun recoveries in a very short period of time which heightened my awareness that there’s something going on here,” he said.

The Camden County Police Department Intelligence Team determined 93 percent of the guns they recovered in the city in 2022 and 2023 were from out of state, with 20.6 percent from Pennsylvania, 15.9 percent from Georgia and 8.7 percent from Virginia, according to the data they compiled.

They also noticed that teenagers made up a substantial portion of the people they were arresting in the city for weapons offenses.

“That’s also something that was quite alarming because we’re finding 13, 14 year olds are the ones being armed, a majority of them being armed with the weapons, committing various crimes,” Chief Rodriguez said.

Among their efforts to curb the gun violence, Camden County Police met with the city’s school district, enlisted federal partners and visited victims of crime who, according to Chief Rodriguez, often become future suspects.

“We learned that there were several hundred kids not attending school during the same period of time. Close to 700 kids just stopped going to school,” Chief Rodriguez said. “So we’re knocking on their doors. We’re trying to do some outreach. We’re letting them know, ‘Listen, look at our partners that are with us.’ Because we have the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, everyone standing beside us to show them, ‘We know what you’re up to. We want to keep you on the right track.’”

Chief Rodriguez told NBC10 his department works with DRPA by using license plate readers on area bridges. He also credited the department’s “Eye in the Sky” citywide surveillance system with disrupting a mass shooting plot as well as out of state residents who are driving into New Jersey and offloading guns.

“Luckily sometimes we have officers that are alerted to the strange behavior,” Chief Rodriguez said.

Glen Jackson Sr., a Camden resident, also told NBC10 the community is doing its part to help curb the violence. The city is hosting a two-day basketball event this weekend called “The Peace Games.”

“We get the community involved,” Jackson said. “The community then helps raise the children so we get them more involved, back into the schools.”

Chief Rodriguez told NBC10 his department is currently working with several corporations and temp agencies on job training and hiring. He hopes to gain approval for the destruction, melting and burning of many of the illegal weapons within the next few months.