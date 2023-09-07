A five-year-old cancer survivor from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, got the ultimate surprise from the Phillies on Thursday.

The Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls welcomed Rowan Lindner home from Kindergarten when the bus dropped him off to show him his brand new Phillies-themed bedroom.

Gary and Kristin Lindner are the parents of two children, nine-year-old Aubrey and five-year-old Rowan.

In 2022, everything changed when Rowan fell and started crying out in pain.

Even when they took him to the hospital, it took some time to figure out what was wrong.

Doctors eventually diagnosed the toddler with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, or AML.

The family would then spend the next many months at Saint Christopher's Children's Hospital as he powered through treatments.

"He comes to that hospital and he's like a rock star every time," Mom said.

The five-year-old is now in remission and goes back to the hospital for monthly checkups. Doctors say that it'll be several more years before he's fully in the clear.

The Phillies heard Rowan's story and volunteers spent Thursday giving him a bedroom makeover.

The Phillie Phanatic waited patiently at the bus stop for Rowan and excitedly gave him a high five. The Phanatic then escorted him and his sister home where former Phillies Milt Thompson and Mickey Morandini were sitting on his couch.

It's been an emotional journey for the Lindner family, and with the Fightin' Phils quite literally by his bedside, we know Rowan will keep fighting.

"We love him and we're proud of him. Keep fighting," Dad said.

This Saturday's Phillies game will be Childhood Awareness Night and children fighting cancer will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the ballpark.