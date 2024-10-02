I-95

NJ motorcycle driver dies in crash with moose on I-95 in Maine

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was killed when he crashed into a moose on Interstate 95 in rural Maine on Sunday, police said.

The moose also died in the crash, reported about 7 p.m. in T2 R9, an unorganized territory near Mount Katahdin, according to Maine State Police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The motorcycle driver was identified as Anand Sreedharan, a 50-year-old from Princeton, New Jersey. Police said he was traveling south when the moose entered his lane and was hit by the vehicle, sending him flying, and he ultimately died from his injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

I-95
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us