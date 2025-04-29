Delaware

Crash near University of Delaware shuts down busy road in Newark

East Main Street is closed starting at South Chapel Street near the University of Delaware on Monday after a crash

By Emily Rose Grassi

Drivers are being urged to avoid a busy area of Newark, Delaware, because of a car crash, according to the police department.

A section of East Main Street is closed starting at the South Chapel Street intersection, police said.

The crash appears to have happened just blocks from the University of Delaware campus on Tuesday, April 29.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

