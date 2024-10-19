A push to slow traffic in Manayunk, Roxborough to keep pedestrians safe

There's a push to add traffic calming measures to one of the most popular business corridors in the city of Philadelphia.

Residents and business owners say that they have seen their fair share of accidents and close calls along Main Street in Manayunk.

"We’ve seen doors taken off cars, we’ve seen a cyclist get hit once by a car and left the scene," resident Vickie Harrell said.

The owner of The Little Apple on Main Street, Brandy Deiseo, started a petition to bring speed bumps to the corridor.

"It’s like playing Russian Roulette crossing the street. I have a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, so it’s extra scary being a mom," Deieso explained.

She told NBC10 that she witnessed three crashes near her shop in the last month.

Meanwhile, not far from Main Street, is Umbria Street in Roxborough which has seen several more speed bumps installed as well as stop signs on almost every stretch of the road leading away from the city.

But, not everyone is thrilled with these enhancements.

"The cars that are really low to the ground, or even the lower SUV hit those bumps. They’re going to mess up our cars," one person said.

City officials told NBC10 that they had conducted a traffic safety study in Roxborough and discovered a need for these traffic calming measures.

They said they did the same thing for Main Street in Manayunk before the pandemic but there was no reason for speed bumps.

Business owners say that times are different now that those speed control measures are needed.

"Things have changed a lot since Covid. We have a lot more traffic on the street. We have four-wheelers and scooters riding down at night racing," one person said.

Neighbors calling for change to make this well known area safer for all visitors.