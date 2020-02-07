Main Line Grandfather Killed in Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for the person who drove an SUV into an Ardmore grandfather and left him to die on the street.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and School Lane, Lower Merion Police Superintendent Michael McGrath said.

One of the 51-year-old victim’s distraught sons told NBC10 the man was a father of two and grandfather to a 4-month-old child. He lived near the intersection where the crash happened.

The person behind the wheel of the white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck him drove away northbound toward Lancaster Avenue without stopping to help, McGrath said. The victim died at Lankenau Hospital.

Neighbors told NBC10 that speeding cars are a constant problem on Ardmore Avenue, and they had coincidentally held a safety meeting about the issue on the day of the deadly crash.

“It’s terrible, and the conditions aren’t getting any better and they’re still speeding, so I’m very concerned about it,” Tara Cavanaugh said.

McGrath said the Jeep likely sustained damage to the driver’s side fender and headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Communications Center at 610-649-1000.