Man killed in the middle of residential Main Line street, police say

A man was shot dead in the middle of the road on the Main Line on Friday afternoon, according to Tredyffrin Township police.

Officials in Chester County are investigating the deadly shooting in Wayne, Chester County, that they say started with an argument between three men.

Léelo en español aquí

Investigators told NBC10 that they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened between the three men around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

"Nowhere is safe anymore. Nowhere. But all the neighbors here are good. Everyone’s calm, everyone knows everyone," neighbor James Scott said.

Mount Pleasant Avenue remained blocked off as investigators were out there for hours processing the scene.

A neighborhood street was turned into a crime scene after investigators said that someone shot a man dead in the middle of the street. A gun could be seen in the middle of the road.

A K-9 was sniffing in and around nearby homes looking for clues.

It all started with some sort of argument between three men, according to police. They say that two of them drove into the neighborhood in a pick-up truck which was later seen in the road with its lights and windshield wipers on.

One of those men is dead and the other fled on foot before being caught about an hour later.

The third man involved in the argument remained on the scene and investigators said he cooperated with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.