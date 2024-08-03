Chester County

Man killed in the middle of residential Main Line street, police say

A man was killed after a dispute between three people in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township on Friday evening, according to police

By Aaron Baskerville and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot dead in the middle of the road on the Main Line on Friday afternoon, according to Tredyffrin Township police.

Officials in Chester County are investigating the deadly shooting in Wayne, Chester County, that they say started with an argument between three men.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

Investigators told NBC10 that they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened between the three men around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Nowhere is safe anymore. Nowhere. But all the neighbors here are good. Everyone’s calm, everyone knows everyone," neighbor James Scott said.

Mount Pleasant Avenue remained blocked off as investigators were out there for hours processing the scene.

A neighborhood street was turned into a crime scene after investigators said that someone shot a man dead in the middle of the street. A gun could be seen in the middle of the road.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 23

What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

nbc10 investigators Aug 1

Here's why some neighborhoods in Philly are hotter than others

A K-9 was sniffing in and around nearby homes looking for clues.

It all started with some sort of argument between three men, according to police. They say that two of them drove into the neighborhood in a pick-up truck which was later seen in the road with its lights and windshield wipers on.

One of those men is dead and the other fled on foot before being caught about an hour later.

The third man involved in the argument remained on the scene and investigators said he cooperated with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Chester CountyPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us