Car Ripped Apart Against a Tree in Crash on Main Line

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car was ripped into pieces during a crash on the Main Line Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the aftermath of the wreck along Bryn Mawr Avenue near Academy Lane in Radnor Township after 11 a.m.

The car was torn to pieces and came to rest on the side of road next to a large tree. Debris was left on the grass and asphalt.

Investigators could be seen near the crash and an ambulance was on the scene.

No word yet on injuries in the wreck.

Radnor Township warned drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.

