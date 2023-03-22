Car Ripped Apart Against a Tree in Crash on Main Line

A car was ripped into pieces during a crash on the Main Line Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 captured the aftermath of the wreck along Bryn Mawr Avenue near Academy Lane in Radnor Township after 11 a.m.

The car was torn to pieces and came to rest on the side of road next to a large tree. Debris was left on the grass and asphalt.

Léelo en español aquí.

Investigators could be seen near the crash and an ambulance was on the scene.

No word yet on injuries in the wreck.

Radnor Township warned drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bryn Mawr Avenue is closed as this time due to an accident in the area of Academy Lane. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/wQZTnRy9GT — Radnor Township (@RadnorTownship) March 22, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.