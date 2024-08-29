Pennsylvania

Warning issued amid surge in mail theft, check washing incidents across Pennsylvania suburbs

By Cherise Lynch and Deanna Durante

Close up of a mailbox opened with the contents of the mailbox showing with shallow depth of field
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who have been driving around in a Mercedes and stealing mail directly from mailboxes across multiple Pennsylvania neighborhoods.

According to Solebury Township Police, they are searching for the person or people driving around in a black 2018-2022 Mercedes model C300 2matic with dark-tinted windows.

Police said the vehicle had been seen in several townships—often with different plates but the same features—in the central Bucks County area and Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester County over the past two weeks.

Solebury Township Police Department
Theft from the mailboxes includes stolen personal and business checks, police said. Some checks have already been recovered; however some were washed or altered to steal funds from the victims.

"We are aware from surrounding law enforcement agencies that thieves are targeting outgoing mail as indicated by a raised flag on the mailbox," the Solebury Township Police Department said in a news release.

Police are urging residents to review their financial statements for any suspicious activity and contact the bank or cancel any checks that may have been stolen.

If you have information on the Mercedes or the Pennsylvania resignation, contact Solebury Township Police at 215-328-8511.

