Mail carrier calls 911, helps save NJ mom, child from house fire

A person delivering mail in South Jersey helped save a mother and her child from the burning home on Wednesday.

A home on the 400 block of Spruce Street in Haddonfield, Camden County, went up in flames just after 3 p.m. on April 23, according to officials with the borough's Department of Public Safety.

Officers with the Haddonfield Police Department said that a mail carrier is the one who called 911 to report the fire that left the home severely damaged.

The mother and child who live in the home managed to escape just before the firefighters got there, officials said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The two-alarm fire was placed under control just before 4 p.m., according to police.

A responding firefighter was checked at the scene for a minor case of smoke inhalation, officials said.

Officials with the Camden County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.