$150,000 reward in search for suspect who robbed mail carrier on Valentine's Day

A suspect is wanted for robbing a USPS letter carrier on Valentine's Day, officials say. There is a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

By Emily Rose Grassi

Three photos of a suspect wearing mostly black clothing
U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect they say robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Valentine's Day.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 6100 block of Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The suspect was caught in surveillance photos wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie along with white sneakers and carrying a black bookbag that has a red stripe.

Officials with the USPS say that the suspect showed that he had a handgun to the mail carrier during the robbery.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." Officials say there is a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and convection. Tips will be kept confidential.

