Made in America to Require Masks, Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test

What to Know Following new Philadelphia COVID guidelines, the upcoming Made in America festival will require all concertgoers to wear masks and to also either present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend.

A spokesperson for the festival told NBC10 organizers would implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines during the concert, set to take place on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

This year’s concert will include Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Bobby Shmurda.

“In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry,” the spokesperson wrote. “The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City Of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.”

The statement comes after the city announced new guidelines for Philadelphia businesses and outdoor non-seated events amid another rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, driven largely by the more transmissible delta variant and a struggle to get people vaccinated.

For Philadelphia, the average number of new infections per day has doubled three times in the last month, and the city is now averaging nearly 200 new daily cases, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. Additionally, she noted, for the first time since early June, more than 100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, which take effect at midnight, Philadelphia businesses must now require masks or proof of vaccination from employees and customers, while large outdoor events with no seating will also need to implement masks as the city updates its coronavirus guidance.

Philadelphia residents who have lost or damaged their vaccination card can request a new one by calling 215-685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.

Philadelphia, along with the rest of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have all passed a threshold that has long been a signal that COVID is all around: public health officials for both states and the city say positive tests now make up more than 5% of results.

That's a level at which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends citizens should be wearing masks in all indoor public spaces, as well as social distancing to protect against spread.

Despite being fully vaccinated, people can still become infected with the coronavirus, but the disease's effects are severely blunted. Vaccinated individuals who acquire a so-called breakthrough infection are very unlikely to require hospitalization or die, which is why public health officials worldwide stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)