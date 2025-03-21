Say goodbye to Center City Macy's this weekend with Wanamaker Organ concert

It's an end to an era.

The Macy's in Center City Philadelphia is set to close its doors this weekend for good, but it's going out with a musical bang.

There will be a special sendoff featuring the legendary Wanamaker Organ on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., where a parade of organists will perform hourly recitals.

According to event organizers, the concert is free to attend.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After Macy's closes on Sunday after nearly two decades in business, the organ and grand court will remain in place. Philadelphia's Historical Commission protects them and ensures their preservation.

Why is the Macy's closing in Center City?

A spokesperson from Macy's Inc. shared that the store, located at 1300 Market Street, is one of 66 Macy's stores that will close in 2025.

"These closures are a part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which was announced in February 2024," the spokesperson confirmed. "This plan is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026."

The iconic Center City Macy's store is one of dozens of locations that will close this year, the company announced. City leaders reacted to the closure during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The planned closures also include the Macy's at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, and the Macy's at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and the Macy's at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania.

You can view the full list of planned closures here

The history of the Center City Macy's

In 2006, Macy’s opened in the former Philadelphia Wanamaker’s Department Store, one of the first department stores in the United States and a National Historic Landmark.

The Center City Macy's was known for its Christmas lights show during the holidays.