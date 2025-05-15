Lehigh Valley

Man hurt as shooter fires bullets into several Lehigh Valley homes

At least one person was struck by bullets fired into Lindfield Circle properties on May 14, 2025, Macungie police say

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was critically hurt as someone fired shots into Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, homes overnight.

The shooting happened along Lindfield Circle in Macungie around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Macungie police said.

Several bullets were fired into at least three houses with people inside, investigators said.

A man inside one of the properties was struck by the gunfire, police said. He was being treated in critical condition at a hospital.

Bullet holes could be seen in some windows.

As local and state police and county detectives investigated the shooting early Thursday, police said there is no direct threat to the public, however, no arrests had been made.

