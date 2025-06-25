Mac's Tavern, an Old City bar with ties to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, closes

After 20 years It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia shows no signs of slowing down as the longest running live action sitcom in history is set to embark on it's seventeenth season.

But, the bar in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood with ties to the show hasn't had the same longevity as Mac's Tavern announced on social media that it was shutting down.

After 15 years, the establishment -- which is owned by a group that includes Always Sunny stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson -- is throwing in the towel.

Organizers didn't explain just why the establishment was calling it quits, but the statement online thanked fans for their support over the years.