Teens arrested, accused of bringing machine guns onto SEPTA bus last year

Two teenagers were arrested and charged after allegedly bringing machine guns onto a SEPTA bus late last year, according to the state's Department of Justice.

Kysem Humphrey, 19, and Jayquan Jett, 18, both of Philadelphia, are accused of bringing personally manufactured firearms that were modified to be fully automatic onto a bus on Dec. 17, 2024, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two teens allegedly hid the weapons under the clothing when they got onto the bus, according to officials.

If Humphrey and Jett are convicted, they could each be sentenced to 10 years in prison.