Philadelphia

Teens arrested, accused of bringing machine guns onto SEPTA bus last year

Kysem Humphrey and Jayquan Jett allegedly brought machine guns onto a SEPTA bus that were hidden under their clothing in December of 2024

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two teenagers were arrested and charged after allegedly bringing machine guns onto a SEPTA bus late last year, according to the state's Department of Justice.

Kysem Humphrey, 19, and Jayquan Jett, 18, both of Philadelphia, are accused of bringing personally manufactured firearms that were modified to be fully automatic onto a bus on Dec. 17, 2024, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The two teens allegedly hid the weapons under the clothing when they got onto the bus, according to officials.

If Humphrey and Jett are convicted, they could each be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us