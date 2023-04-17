Luther Vandross Foundation's Inaugural Luncheon

The Luther Vandross Foundation will hold its inaugural luncheon on Saturday, April 22nd from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Historic Belmont Mansion in Philadelphia. Ticket prices are $150 per person for admission to the event.

The Luther Vandross Foundation’s mission has been to continue Luther Vandross’s legacy by providing financial assistance to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), ensuring they can have the opportunity of achieving their goal of completing their college degree and preparing for their next endeavor.

Over the past 11 years, the Luther Vandross legacy has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to students attending HBCUs, enabling them to further their post-secondary education.

During the 2022 – 2023 school year, the newly formed Luther Vandross Foundation (LVF) announced that it has awarded $250,000 to 50 students attending 22 HBCUs.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Classie Love (CO’23), a student attending Alabama A&M who received a scholarship from LVF said, “It has relieved the emotional stress on me paying for school and has given me the mental bandwidth to concentrate on my studies.”

These scholarships are meant to lessen the financial burden on the students and their families and communities that support them. The goal of the Luther Vandross Foundation is to aid in that support, helping students to graduate and continue their journey to success.

If interested in making a donation or purchasing a ticket, visit the website at https://luthervandrossfoundation.org/.