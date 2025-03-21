Lumberton, NJ, mayor asked to resign after DUI arrest on St. Patrick's Day

The mayor of a town in South Jersey is being asked to resign after she was arrested arrested at her home on St. Patrick's Day after, police allege, she drove with her son in her car while under the influence of alcohol.

At a Lumberton Township Committee meeting on Thursday, March 20, committee member Terrance Benson said he thinks Mayor Gina LaPlaca should step down.

"My personal opinion is for the mayor to step down and to heal herself," Benson said.

He also said that he does not condone the actions of the mayor and wants her to be selfish and realize her physical wellbeing comes first.

During the meeting, a long list of people spoke at public comment that stretched on for more than an hour and called on LaPlaca to step down.

“There is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now,” Amy Callahan, a Lumberton business owner and resident said. “I do believe that we need to move forward as a community and for us to truly turn the page. I believe that cannot occur with her on our council.”

Callahan said that she received an email from the mayor saying that she will not resign.

The town’s attorney told the crowd that legally, under NJ law and township code, there is nothing the committee can do today to remove Mayor LaPlaca as a person on the committee.

“She was elected by you and the only way for her to be removed is for her to resign or for you to take whatever action you deem necessary to move forward with a recall election," the attorney explained.

Lumberton mayor arrested for DUI

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, March 17, 2025, at about 6:11 p.m. after law enforcement officials were sent a video that, allegedly, showed a vehicle swerving out of lanes while driving and, at one point, nearly hitting a utility pole.

Court documents claim, in an interview with police, LaPlaca admitted that she had been drinking and said she drove the vehicle to pick up her son from daycare.

Also, according to court documents, at the time, officers administered a field sobriety test and LaPlaca "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the offense."

A search of LaPlaca's vehicle, court documents claim, yielded the discovery of an opened alcohol container.

Reaction to mayor's DUI

Following her arrest, LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, a political activist -- and former executive director of the New Jersey Brewers Guild -- posted on social media to say LaPlaca has struggled with addiction.

In a statemen to NBC10, Lumberton Deputy Mayor Lori Faye wrote:

"As a Committee, our priority is doing what is best for Lumberton. As human beings, we care about our residents and each other’s wellbeing. The Committee supports Mayor LaPlaca’s decision to seek the help she believes she needs. Further, we wish her all the best in her next steps for self-help. Finally, we will fully respect her family’s request for privacy. Moving forward, although 100% agreement does not exist 100% of the time, it is my belief that we have more in common that unites us than what divides us. As Deputy Mayor, I take my oath seriously, as does the entire Township Committee. We will continue to prioritize Lumberton, listen to our residents in consultation with our legal professionals, and work in unison to forge our path forward. The Committee remains diligent in our commitment to working with our Township’s employees and professionals to provide seamless services without a moment of disruption for our residents. Lumberton is a relatively small town full of hard-working residents. Through it all, I believe we will remain united; and as ever: Lumberton Strong. Thank you."

NBC10 has reached out to Mayor LaPlaca for comment, but have not heard back.

Mayor LaPlaca has a court date scheduled for April 15, 2025.