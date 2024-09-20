Pennsylvania

Man, woman almost got away with $12K Lululemon theft in Upper Dublin

A wild scene at the Promenade at Upper Dublin unfolded as a man and a woman drove onto the sidewalk while trying to flee police after they stole from the Lululemon store

By Emily Rose Grassi and Brian Sheehan

Signage at a Lululemon store
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man and a woman were caught while trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Upper Dublin on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

An officer was called to the Promenade at Upper Dublin located at 1104 Market Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for reports of a retail theft, police said.

The two suspects, identified as Karimah Choice and Randolph McCrary, of Philadelphia, were accused of stealing two large trash bags filled with merchandise from the store, officials explained.

When the officer arrived, they saw Choice and McCrary loading the bags into their car, police said. The officer then tried to stop the suspects but they fled in the car.

During their attempt to flee, they drove onto the sidewalk at the Promenade despite multiple patrons in the area, police said. None of the people walking were hurt.

After leaving the Promenade, the suspects sped away southbound on Dreshertown Road before driving into the northbound lane near Kirks Lane and crashing into the vehicle of a responding officer, police said.

Choice and McCrary each tried to run away from the scene after their car was disabled by the force of the crash, officials explained.

Choice allegedly approached another car that was not involved and banged on the window demanding the occupants let her inside, police said. Choice was arrested by officers.

Two police officers were left hurt with minor injuries from the crash.

Meanwhile, McCrary was arrested by officers not too far from where the crash happened, officials reported.

The Upper Dublin Township Police Department said that the stolen property from the Lululemon store is valued at about $12,000. Everything was recovered and returned.

Choice was charged with organized retail theft, attempted robbery, aggravated assault and other related charges. McCrary was charged with organized retail theft and other related charges. Both suspects have been charged with two previous thefts from Lululemon in the past.

If you witnessed the theft, arrests or the crash please contact the Upper Dublin Township Police Department at 215-646-2101.

Lululemon stores robbed

Tuesday's incident is the latest in a series of thefts at Lululemon stores in our area in recent months.

Back in May of 2024, the Philadelphia Police Department announced the arrests of a large retail theft crew.

Investigators allege they even used children in some instances to target stores in the city and surrounding area.

