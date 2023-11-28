The rapper Ludacris will be headlining this year's Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, according to the festival organizers.

The festival will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at PNC Plaza. Ludacris will be performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

Gates to the festival will open at 6 p.m. with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.

Ludacris previously performed at Musikfest in 2007.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tickets go on sale December 1 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $25 to $79.

This year's Musikfest will take place from August 2 through 11, 2024. Banana Factory Artist-in-Residence and Teaching Artist Lauren Beck is the festival's poster artist.

Over one million people showed up to last year's 11 day Musikfest which had over 500 free performances.