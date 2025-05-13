A Delaware man is accused of threatening to kill a worker at a Wilmington pizza shop and then choking the worker after refusing to leave, police said.

The attack played out around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, inside Lucy’s Restaurant along North Market Street, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to the pizza shop for a disorderly customer who refused to leave, police said.

Investigators later learned that Auston Pratt started arguing with staff and patrons after entering the shop, police said.. The 30-year-old "refused to comply with multiple requests by employees to leave the business, and threatened to kill one of the employees."

Pratt then punched the employee multiple times and wrapped his arm around the worker's neck, obstructing the worker's breathing, troopers said.

Pratt and the worker were separated prior to troopers arriving, police said.

The worker and Pratt were each hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

Pratt was later arraigned on strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct charges and jailed on $5,500 bond.

It was unclear if Pratt had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.