Wilmington

Man threatens to kill Delaware pizza shop worker then attacks, police say

Auston Pratt, 30, faces strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct charges in the May 7, 2025, inside Lucy’s Restaurant in Wilmington.

By Dan Stamm

A Delaware man is accused of threatening to kill a worker at a Wilmington pizza shop and then choking the worker after refusing to leave, police said.

The attack played out around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, inside Lucy’s Restaurant along North Market Street, Delaware State Police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Troopers were called to the pizza shop for a disorderly customer who refused to leave, police said.

Investigators later learned that Auston Pratt started arguing with staff and patrons after entering the shop, police said.. The 30-year-old "refused to comply with multiple requests by employees to leave the business, and threatened to kill one of the employees."

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Pratt then punched the employee multiple times and wrapped his arm around the worker's neck, obstructing the worker's breathing, troopers said.

Pratt and the worker were separated prior to troopers arriving, police said.

The worker and Pratt were each hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Residents, photojournalist reflect on 1985 MOVE bombing 40 years later

West Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Gunmen fire 30+ shots at man in West Philly, bullets narrowly miss woman

Pratt was later arraigned on strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct charges and jailed on $5,500 bond.

It was unclear if Pratt had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonDelaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us