NJ's Lucy the Elephant announced she's running for president at her 143rd birthday party

By Emily Rose Grassi and NBC10 Staff

A beloved Jersey Shore landmark is celebrating a big birthday.

Margate's very own "Lucy the Elephant" turns 143 years old today.

The organizers behind her birthday party on Saturday said that visitors enjoyed birthday cake, snow cones and popcorn.

The celebration also included skeeball, a money-catching machine and huge slides.

For voters looking for a different sort of candidate in the 2024 election, Lucy the Elephant officially threw her hat into the ring during her party.

Party-goers were able to buy t-shirts to show their support for her candidacy.

Lucy's bash is happening Saturday until 8 p.m., so if you're around stop by to wish the shore's favorite elephant a happy birthday.

