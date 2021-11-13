Lower Merion High School Principal Killed in Car Crash

The Lower Merion High School community is mourning the loss of their long-time principal, who died in a car crash Saturday morning.

Lower Merion High School officials said in a statement that Sean Hughes, who had been principal for over 14 years, was driving his son to a soccer game when the incident occurred.

District superintendent Khalid Mumin said in a statement that Hughes "was beloved by thousands of students," and knew most of them by name.

"They (students) greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, "Huuuuuuughes," Mumin added.

As a result of Hughes passing, all 10 Lower Merion schools will be closed Monday.