Low voter turnout for local Philly election is cause for concern, advocate says

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner easily won the Democratic primary in his reelection bid Tuesday night, but it came with the lowest voter turnout Philadelphia has seen in recent years. And that has at least one watchdog worried that voter apathy is settling into the city's electorate.

Around 16% of voters in the city participated in Tuesday's election, which is lower than the number of those who participated in the primary elections for district attorney four years ago.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Voter participation was also down slightly in Philadelphia in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think everyone should treat this as a canary in a coal mine of potentially bigger disinterest, apathy and lack of engagement in the future," said Lauren Cristella from the watchdog group Committee of Seventy.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One Philadelphia resident, Raheem Hasan of Germantown, said he would have voted if he knew the election was taking place.

"I vote because it’s important," Hasan said. "I need to know what’s going on. I’m directly affected by voting, so I really like to know what’s going on."

"This one i didn't know (about)," Hasan added. "If I did, I would have voted."

Only three districts in Philadelphia -- the 15th District in the Fairmount area along with the 22nd and 9th District in northwest Philadelphia -- achieved more than 25% voter participation in Tuesday's election.

Having high voter turnout in a few areas means the communities that turnout have a greater say in who wins, making people from areas with less turnout more likely to feel their government does not represent them, Cristella said.

"There’s a lot of different factors that go into that," Cristella said. "They don't see themselves reflected in government, they don’t believe they don’t have faith government will work for them versus people who have a history, a generational history, of advocating and seeing results in their community."

Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents the 22nd District, said her district's voters are really engaged, but overall the city did not look like it was about to have an election.

"This is what an Election Day should not look like," Bass said. "There was not visible signs that an election was coming. Posters, lawn signs, you know, candidates, campaign workers, field workers... all of that was missing."

"There has to be a conversation had about what are we going to do to boost turnout," Bass added. "This cannot be the standard."