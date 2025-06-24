NASA

Low-altitude NASA flights to be made over Philly area this week. Here's why

It's not a bird, but it is a plane! NASA is expected to make low-altitude flights over Philadelphia this week.

By Alana Beltran

Two research planes flown out of a NASA research center in Wallops Island, Virginia, will be making a low-altitude trip over Philadelphia this week. The planes will also be visible in surrounding areas, such as Baltimore and Virginia.

The pilots operating the aircrafts will be executing specialized maneuvers like vertical spirals at altitudes between 1,000 and 10,000 feet, according to NASA.

Flights are expected to circle above power plants, landfills and urban areas. Pilots will also include occasional "missed approaches" at local airports and collect air samples along the surface of the runway.

East Coast flights will be conducted between Monday, June 22, 2025, and Thursday, June 26, 2025 over Baltimore and near Philadelphia, as well as near the Virginia cities of Hampton, Hopewell, and Richmond. 

Additionally, flights will go over the West Coast. Circling areas in California like Los Angeles, the Salton Sea and the Central Valley between Sunday, June 29, 2025, and Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Leélo en Español aquí

These flights are part of a NASA internship program that provides undergraduate students with hands-on experience in various aspects of scientific campaigns.

The NASA Student Airborne Research Program (SARP) uses the organization's Airborne Science Program's  P-3 Orion aircraft (N426NA) and a King Air B200 aircraft (N46L) owned by Dynamic Aviation and used by NASA. 

Brian Bernth, chief of flight operations at NASA Wallops, shared that the program exposes "highly competitive STEM students to real-world data gathering within a dynamic flight environment.”

The training is a learning experience for both the students and mentors of the program.

"Our P-3 is being flown and performing maneuvers in some of most complex and restricted airspace in the country,” shared Bernth. “Tight coordination and crew resource management is needed to ensure that these flights are executed with precision but also safely.”

