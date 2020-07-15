Loved Ones Mourn Slain Philly Comedian Meechie Hoe

Loved ones are mourning a Philadelphia comedian and rising social media star who was gunned down while sitting in a car in the city’s Olney neighborhood Monday night.

Demetrius Green, 25, also known as "Meechie Hoe," was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light along North 5th Street near Rockland Street around 11:25 p.m. Monday. While he was inside, a gunman walked up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The driver then drove for about 100 feet before the vehicle struck a pole.

Green was shot multiple times, while the man driving the vehicle suffered an arm injury. Both were taken to a hospital where Green was pronounced dead a short time later. Further details on the driver's injuries were not disclosed, although they were not believed to be life-threatening.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

“He loved to make people laugh. He was funny. He give the shirt off his back. He was just a wonderful guy.” Demetrius Green, known as comedian “Meechie Hoe,” was shot to death Monday. His mother talks to me about the shooter and her son’s funny spirit. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/UmA87KTyCY — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 16, 2020

Green, who went by the name "Meechie Hoe" on social media, was known for his popular Instagram page in which he posted sketch comedy videos. Philadelphia hip hop artist Meek Mill tweeted about his death.

They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 14, 2020

Wednesday night, a group marched near 59th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia in honor of Green and other victims of gun violence.

“They killed a wonderful guy and his dreams,” Green’s mother, Starlene Green, told NBC10. “He had family and everybody loved him.”

Green’s murder was one of 222 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, the highest total since 2007. As police continue to search for the gunman, Green’s mother said she forgives the person or people responsible.

“I love them like they are my own,” she said. “That’s how I am."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.