Loved ones mourn 2 NJ brothers killed after car falls off I-95 in Philly

Loved ones are mourning two brothers who were killed after their vehicle crashed and fell off the roadway on I-95 in Philadelphia, leaving their two younger brothers seriously hurt and a dog dead.

Investigators said Aaron Davis, 23, of Cranbury, New Jersey, and Joshua Davis, 22, of East Windsor, New Jersey, were inside a 2006 Mazda that was traveling on I-95 North and approaching Castor Avenue in Philadelphia back on Friday, March 21, shortly after 10 p.m. Their younger brothers, Benjamin and Nathaniel Davis, both 18, along with a puppy, were inside the vehicle as well.

Witnesses told police the Mazda was racing on the highway with a Dodge Challenger. Police said the driver of the Mazda then lost control of the vehicle which struck a guiderail, overturned numerous times and then went over the edge of the roadway before falling and crashing on Castor Avenue, below the I-95 overpass.

Police said Aaron Davis and Joshua Davis were both killed in the crash while Benjamin and Nathaniel Davis were both seriously injured. The dog who was inside the vehicle was also found dead after being thrown out of the vehicle.

As police continue to investigate the crash, we’re learning more about the two brothers who lost their lives. Bishop Donald Hilliard Jr. of Cathedral International Church in New Jersey, described the victims as hardworking men who were always involved in their church community and had a tightknit bond with their three other brothers.

The day after the crash, Bishop Hilliard Jr. asked the church community to pray for the family of the victims.

“They lost two of their five sons last night in a terrible car accident,” he said in a video message for the congregation. “Cathedral church is in deep mourning. These children were born into our church. I christened them. I baptized them and they need our prayers. And we need to pray for those who are grieving.”

Bishop Hilliard Jr. released an additional statement on their deaths.

“The ‘Davis Boys,’ as we, their Cathedral Church Family, lovingly referred to them, served as acolytes since they were children, were pursuing their education, coming into their own and beginning to realize the limitless nature of their options,’ he wrote.

Bishop Hilliard Jr. told NBC10 on Monday that Benjamin Davis was released from the hospital while his twin brother Nate remains hospitalized.

NBC10 reached out to PennDOT and requested video of the crash. A spokesperson said the video is part of the investigation from Pennsylvania State Police.