Love Run Philadelphia 2025: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

On your mark...get set...

The BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7K is this weekend, and NBC10 has you covered with everything you need to know, from road closures to parking restrictions and more.

About 11,000 participants are expected to participate in the races on Sunday, March 30.

The half marathon starts and ends at the Art Museum at Eakins Oval. It passes historic landmarks and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before finishing at Eakins Oval at the Rocky Steps.

The 7K offers a super flat course through the city, following the same route as the half marathon.

Both races kick off at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine.

Here's your guide to Love Run Philadelphia if you plan on heading there to cheer on your friends or if you are trying to get around it:

What roads will be closed, and for how long?

City officials said traffic delays can be expected during the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Here is a full list of road closures:

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, March 30, beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

The entirety of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K courses will close at approximately 6:45 a.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Officials said roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared. All streets in Center City are expected to be reopened to vehicular traffic by 11 a.m.

You can check out a detailed course map below:

Where will parking be restricted?

According to city officials, “temporary no parking” signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed above. Parking is prohibited in posted areas on Sunday between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Motorists must adhere to these signs.

Vehicles parked in these areas during posted hours will be relocated, officials said.

What will public transportation look like?

The following SEPTA Bus Routes will be detoured on Saturday, March 29, beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 30:

38 and 43

The following SEPTA Bus Routes will be detoured on Sunday, March 30, beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125

Officials said buses will be detoured from their regular routes through the Center City and Old City areas. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available at www.septa.org.

Broad Street Subway and Market Frankford Line service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout Sunday.

How to stay safe during the event

City officials said you should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item -- backpack, package, container, etc. -- notify a police officer immediately or call 911. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

For the safety of race participants, officials said hobbyists are prohibited from flying drones or UAS along the route. Commercial pilots with appropriate FAA waivers are encouraged to notify the City through the Philadelphia UAS Notification Form.

If you see a drone, you are urged to report it to the nearest Philadelphia Police officer with a location and description of the pilot.

Officials said if you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

Additional information about the BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K can be found on the races’ website.