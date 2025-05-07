You will soon be able to visit a new art display right in the heart of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphians, a public art projection and city-wide project celebrating the city’s vibrant immigrant communities, past and present, will debut at LOVE Park's Visitor Center on the evening of Wednesday, May 7.

Created by Philadelphia-based artist duo Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib, this is the second annual project from Forman Arts Initiative and Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Public Works program, organizers said.

The project’s centerpiece, a large-scale video projection, will wrap 360 degrees around the outside of LOVE Park’s Visitor Center.

The videos will highlight three centuries of immigrants to the region, from the earliest arrivals who helped shape both the city and nation to the most recent generations who continue to preserve and build, according to organizers.

“Immigrant stories and family history are a part of all our narratives. More importantly, they reflect who Philadelphians are today, how we continuously work in communities, civic life, and government to make our city better, and how our roots connect us to the rest of the world,” Hironaka and Suib shared in a news release.

The public art projection will be on display from Wednesday, May 7, through Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 5 p.m. to midnight daily.

To learn more, visit muralarts.org/artworks/the-philadelphians.