A Delaware high school named its auditorium after a former beloved band director, who passed away last year.

On Saturday, Milford High School dedicated the Dr. Gerald W. Thompson Center for the Performing Arts in memory and honor of Dr. Gerald Thompson.

Thompson, who was affectionately known as "T" to his students, taught music and led the Marching Bucs from 1972 until his retirement in 1999. During his nearly 30 years at the school, the auditorium now bearing the late Thompson's name, was his primary classroom.

Several months ago, a petition was made to rename the auditorium to honor Thompson. Over 1,000 signatures were collected from members of the band, theater, chorus, veterans, colleagues, parents, family and friends.

A statement from the school noted that Thompson was dedicated to his students, music and to the performing arts:

"Dr. Thompson's dedication to sharing his love of music and the arts with the Milford community for nearly three decades was exceptional. He had a remarkable ability to connect with and inspire each individual, regardless of their background or abilities. His commitment to his students was evident in the way he helped build their confidence, created meaningful memories, and taught them how to positively express themselves through their performances in both music and art."

Students, staff and many in the community came out to attend the special ceremony.

"He was dedicated to everybody, his students, the faculty, the community," former student Martina Duffy said. "He was always out there looking out for everybody."

Thompson's family said the auditorium wasn't just a workplace -- it was his home. He lived in the moment and he is missed.