Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for those looking to still celebrate with your significant other, OpenTable's annual 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America list is out for 2023 and includes six area establishments.

Of course, it's probably too late for a holiday reservation at any of these spots, but it can't hurt to shoot your shot.

Starting in Center City Philadelphia, you and your partner can indulge in seafood, steaks, a long list of wine and views of Rittenhouse Square from Stephen Starr's French bistro Parc. OpenTable says it's perfect for a quick bite or leisurely meal.

Another Starr restaurant made the list in Center City as well: Talula's Garden, a farm-to-table spot with restauranteur Aimee Olexy. Situated on Washington Square, the restaurant puts its spotlight on cheese and freshness with dishes like Handmade Goat Cheese Ravioli and Pennsylvania Beef Short Rib.

Talula's says the restaurant "aims to capture a small-town sense of community on an ambitious downtown scale."

West of the city, 1906 at Longwood Gardens also made the list. Couples can enjoy the beautiful gardens of the Kennett Square gem while sitting for a romantic dinner with a menu full that includes mushrooms from the "Mushroom Capital of the World". Tickets to the garden are required for access to the restaurant.

Even further west, Devon Seafood and Grill in Hershey makes the list. Located at West Chocolate and Park Avenues in the Hershey Press building, OpenTable says the spot offers "the freshest seafood sourced globally, prime and choice cuts of steak as well an award winning wine selection and handcrafted cocktails."

Two more locations in our area -- Tisha's and Washington Inn, both in Cape May, New Jersey, -- round out the local selections.

If you're able to snag a reservation for any of these places on Valentine's Day, consider it extra special.