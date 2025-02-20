New Eagles-themed trademarks in the works: ‘Love, Hurts' and ‘I bleed for this city'

Two phrases seen or heard during the Eagles victory parade last week could become trademarked.

Jalen Hurts was wearing a hoodie with the phrase "LOVE, HURTS" in red letters above the Nike brand's Jumpman logo.

A woman in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, filed a trademark for the phrase before the parade even ended on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is looking to trademark the phrase, "I bleed for this city."

It's what he shouted at the Art Museum steps after getting hit in the head with a beer can during the parade.

Any proceeds from using that phrase will reportedly be donated to charity.