Louisville Slugger Museum unveils sculpture of Philly little leaguer Mo'ne Davis

Trailblazing little league pitcher and native Philadelphian, Mo'Ne Davis was honored by the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Wednesday, as the museum unveiled a statue in her honor.

The new sculpture captures Davis in her pitching stance, wearing her uniform for the Anderson Monarchs -- named for the Marian Anderson Recreation Center in South Philly -- that she wore when she joined the Taney Little League team for the 2014 Little League World Series.

Davis was just 13-year-old when she was the first girl in Little League World Series history to pitch a winning game. She was also the first girl to throw a shutout in Little League World Series History.

“Mo’ne’s story resonates deeply with so many of our guests, especially the young kids who visit our museum with dreams of making an impact in sports,” said Bailey Mazik, curator and exhibits director at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, in a statement. “Her achievements remind us that greatness in the game is not limited by age or gender.”

The new sculpture captures Davis in her signature pitching stance, complete with the iconic maroon cap she wore during her historic performances, organizers said.

The sculpture was crafted by LifeFormations, the studio which, museum officials said, created the museum’s other sculptures.

“I’m incredibly honored to have a sculpture at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory,” said Davis in a statement. “It’s amazing to think that my story can inspire other kids who play and love sports. I hope it shows them that they can accomplish anything, no matter who they are.”

Davis's sculpture joins an elite group of individuals honored with sculptures, including Roberto Clemente, Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Ken Griffey, Jr., Derek Jeter and Hank Aaron.

For more information on the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, visit sluggermuseum.com.