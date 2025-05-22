Delaware

3 wanted for stealing cash from armored transport guard outside of Del. store

Three suspects are accused of robbing an armed Loomis guard as he was bringing a bag of cash back to the armored truck outside of a store in Wilmington on Wednesday.

By Emily Rose Grassi

An armed transport vehicle was robbed on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, according to state police officials.

The robbery happened just after 12:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Restaurant Depot located at 200 Cornell Drive in Wilmington, police said.

Three men allegedly approached an armed Loomis guard as he was walking back to the armored truck while carrying a bag of cash, officials said.

One of the men showed the guard that he had a gun on him while a second man disarmed the guard and took the cash bag, according to state police.

The three men then tried, unsuccessfully, to get into the armored truck where a second Loomis guard was waiting, police explained.

One suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Nissan SUV with the cash bag that had an unknown amount of money inside, police said. The other two suspects ran away in the direction of Hastie Drive.

The Loomis guards were not hurt during the incident, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials search for the three men.

If you have any information, please contact Detective D. Armstrong, with the Delaware State Police, by calling 302-365-8440.

You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

