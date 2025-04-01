Shooting at Philly rec center leaves 18-year-old in critical condition: Police

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot at a rec center in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday, April 1, at 5:42 p.m. at Lonnie Young Recreation Center located on the 1100 block of East Chelten Ave.

Police said an 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to the hospital by police, where he is in critical condition.

"There were a group of believe juveniles that may have been engaged in a fight. At this point in time, it appears it may have been a few females that may have been involved in the fight. At some point in time, there are other individuals that come into the rec center here and begin to engage in the fight as well," First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford shared regarding preliminary information the department has gathered so far.

"Still preliminary in what we have, but there may be up to two different shooters that may have been shooting at each other against the information that we're trying to verify," Stanford added.

SkyForce10 was over the scene, and crime tape could be seen around the playground as officers investigated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This shooting happened right as city leaders held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening on rec center safety following a stretch of four days in which multiple teenagers were shot in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.