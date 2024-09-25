Delaware County

Longtime Delco detective resigns amid indecent assault charge

After 21 years on the force, former Detective Sgt. Michael Erickson has resigned from the Nether Providence Township Police Department after being charged with indecent assault following an off-duty incident

By Hayden Mitman

A longtime detective at the Nether Providence Township Police Department has resigned as the Pa. Attorney General's Office is investigating him on allegations of indecent assault.

According to law enforcement officials, Michael Erickson, a former detective sergeant for the Nether Providence Township Police Department, resigned after he was charged with indecent assault following allegations tied to an incident that allegedly occurred in nearby Aston Township on June 1, 2024.

In a response posted online, Nether Providence Township Police Chief David Splain said the Delaware County District Attorney's Office notified him on June 14, 2024 that there was an investigation into indecent assault accusations against Erickson.

Splain said he immediately placed Erickson on administrative leave once he learned of the investigation.

On July 2, 2024, officials said, that investigation was turned over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

According to the Pa. Attorney General's Office, Erickson was charged on allegations that he indecently assaulted an unconscious person.

In his statement online, Splain said that the allegations stem from an off-duty incident that did not happen within Nether Providence Township.

On Monday, Sept. 2024, Erickson resigned from the force citing personal reasons. He had been on the force for 21 years.

Splain said that Erickson was hired as a patrol officer on July 14, 2003 and was later promoted to detective, a position he held for 17 years, before being named as a detective sergeant in March of last year.

Erickson, on Tuesday, appeared for an arraignment hearing where he was held on $200,000 bail and given a no-contact order for the victim and their family, the Attorney General's Office noted in a statement to NBC10.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9, 2024.

