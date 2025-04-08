Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 in Philly closing for 2 years. What you need to know

A new construction project will impact drivers in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood.

PennDOT announced that the Lombard Circle ramp to northbound I-95 at Penn’s Landing will close for approximately two years beginning on Tuesday, April 8, so crews can work on the $329 million I-95/CAP project.

Léelo en español aquí.

Crews are working to replace and improve the existing covered section of I-95 and improve multi-modal connections between Center City and the Delaware River waterfront, according to PennDOT.

Traffic heading northbound on Columbus Boulevard will now be detoured to the northbound I-95 ramp at Summer Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur, PennDOT shared.

If you would like to learn more about the I-95 CAP project, as well as other projects under PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction and improvement program, visit www.95revive.com.