One person died and one person was in custody after an active shooting situation at an office building in North Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood late Friday morning. And police said the suspected shooter carried what appeared to be a homemade gun, police said.

A large police presence could be seen outside the building at 5201 Old York Road. The mixed-use complex houses offices including Pathways to Housing -- an organization that works with Philadelphia to end chronic homelessness.

A man was shot once in the head while on the first floor around 11:25 a.m. and pronounced dead a short time later, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said later in the afternoon. Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Nassir Day.

Day was an employee for OPS Security Group. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of a dedicated, professional, and conscientious member of the OPS security family," company president CEO Daniel Costa said. He added that the company is assisting Day's family as it deals with an "immeasurable loss."

Officers went floor to floor in what they considered an active shooter situation.

SWAT officers could later be seen on the scene, and at least one person in handcuffs was led into a waiting police van. Naish said police caught the suspected shooter on the third floor and got him to surrender without further incident.

"There is no one else who we are looking for," Naish said while noting no one else was hurt and the active shooting threat was over.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Wayne John Dorylis of Milford, Delaware, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

His weapon appeared to be homemade, investigators said. Gripp said police recovered three "spring shot" style homemade guns and two spent shotgun waddings.

The shooter is believed to have fired at least one other shot he went through the building, investigators said.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal what led to the incident but said he likley had a grudge. Naish said it was pretty clear the suspected shooter came to the building specifically and "was going to commit whatever kind of act he wanted to commit” to harm people.

"Anybody who was inside the building must have been scared for their life," Naish said.

The scene is near Einstein Medical Center and some schools. None of those places were impacted.

Dorylis is charged with murder, firearms violations and related charges.