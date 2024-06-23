A number of local athletes are hoping to represent the USA in Paris as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials continue on Sunday.

Set to participate on Sunday's events are several students of local schools and one former Duke University student who may not be from the area, but will be cheered on by her brother, Philadelphia Phillies player, Brandon Marsh.

In fact, Marsh recently told NBC10 that he's excited to see how his 24-year-old sister, Erin, performs on Sunday.

Phillies OF Brandon Marsh is very excited to watch his sister compete in the US Olympic Trials in the Heptathlon beginning Sunday at 1 on @peacock pic.twitter.com/uPsHMdXusM — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 22, 2024

The trials kicked off Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Erin Marsh will compete in the heptathlon, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The event will be broadcast on Peacock.

The heptathlon is a two-day event that includes seven different disciplines including long-jump, high-jump, javelin and other events. Marsh won the gold medal in the event at last year's Pan American Games.

Later in the day, a number of local athletes will participate in the trials.

In the women's 800-meter semifinals, three locals will compete, including: Athing Mu, of Trenton, New Jersey, Allie Wilson of Wallingford, a graduate of Strath Haven High School, and Temple University graduate, Ajee Wilson.

In the latest installment of "Drive for Gold," NBC10 focuses on Allie Wilson, a Delaware County native and the reigning U.S. indoor champion in track and field in the 800 meters. NBC10's Deanna Durante shares her story, her Olympic dreams, and her deep connection with the man who is still the coach of her high school track team, Bill Coren.

At 9:40 p.m. two men from the region -- Curtis Thompson, a graduate of Delsea High School in Franklinville, New Jersey and Marc Michello, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania -- will compete in the Men's javelin finals.

And, at 9:58 p.m., Bella Whitaker, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, will participate in the women's 400-meter finals.

Since the trails began last week, Bethlehem's Joe Kovacs has qualified to represent the USA in Paris after finishing second on Saturday. It will be his third trip to the Olympics.

Also, Vashti Cunningham -- daughter of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Quarterback Randall Cunningham -- will compete in Monday's finals for the high jump.

Vashti Cunningham, daughter of Randall Cunningham, is ready to partake in the Paris Olympics. Rosemary Connors previews the high jumpers preparation for the 2024 Games.

However, some local athletes have seen their roads to the Olympics come to an early end. South Jersey residents --Josh Awotunde lost the shot put finals and English Gardner lost the 100-meter semifinals.

Also, sprinter Talitha Diggs, of Saucon Valley, lost the 400-meter semifinals.

For all the events in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials tune to NBC10 on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. and check Peacock for all the action.