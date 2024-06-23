2024 Paris Olympics

Philly stories to look for in the US Olympic Track and Field Trials

Athletes from the Philadelphia area are competing for a chance to represent the USA in Paris at this year's upcoming Olympic games. Here's a look at some local athletes hoping to go for the gold

By NBC10 Staff

Erin Marsh, sister of Philadelphia Phillies player Brandon Marsh, is set to compete on Sunday for a chance to represent the USA in the Olympics in Paris.

A number of local athletes are hoping to represent the USA in Paris as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials continue on Sunday.

Set to participate on Sunday's events are several students of local schools and one former Duke University student who may not be from the area, but will be cheered on by her brother, Philadelphia Phillies player, Brandon Marsh.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In fact, Marsh recently told NBC10 that he's excited to see how his 24-year-old sister, Erin, performs on Sunday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The trials kicked off Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Erin Marsh will compete in the heptathlon, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The event will be broadcast on Peacock.

The heptathlon is a two-day event that includes seven different disciplines including long-jump, high-jump, javelin and other events. Marsh won the gold medal in the event at last year's Pan American Games.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta

First Alert Weather 2 hours ago

First Alert: Ongoing dangerous heat, thunderstorms expected Sunday evening

Later in the day, a number of local athletes will participate in the trials.

In the women's 800-meter semifinals, three locals will compete, including: Athing Mu, of Trenton, New Jersey, Allie Wilson of Wallingford, a graduate of Strath Haven High School, and Temple University graduate, Ajee Wilson.

In the latest installment of "Drive for Gold," NBC10 focuses on Allie Wilson, a Delaware County native and the reigning U.S. indoor champion in track and field in the 800 meters. NBC10's Deanna Durante shares her story, her Olympic dreams, and her deep connection with the man who is still the coach of her high school track team, Bill Coren. 

At 9:40 p.m. two men from the region -- Curtis Thompson, a graduate of Delsea High School in Franklinville, New Jersey and Marc Michello, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania -- will compete in the Men's javelin finals.

And, at 9:58 p.m., Bella Whitaker, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, will participate in the women's 400-meter finals.

Since the trails began last week, Bethlehem's Joe Kovacs has qualified to represent the USA in Paris after finishing second on Saturday. It will be his third trip to the Olympics.

Also, Vashti Cunningham -- daughter of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Quarterback Randall Cunningham -- will compete in Monday's finals for the high jump.

Vashti Cunningham, daughter of Randall Cunningham, is ready to partake in the Paris Olympics. Rosemary Connors previews the high jumpers preparation for the 2024 Games.

However, some local athletes have seen their roads to the Olympics come to an early end. South Jersey residents --Josh Awotunde lost the shot put finals and English Gardner lost the 100-meter semifinals.

Also, sprinter Talitha Diggs, of Saucon Valley, lost the 400-meter semifinals.

For all the events in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials tune to NBC10 on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. and check Peacock for all the action.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us