Local woman wins Philadelphia Marathon a year after having her first child

Katie Florio is only the second Philadelphia woman to win the Philadelphia Marathon in the past 36 years

By David Chang

Katie Florio was overwhelmed with emotion Sunday morning after crossing the finish line. The Center City resident became only the second local woman in more than three decades to win the Philadelphia Marathon.

“It’s incredible,” Florio said. “I placed one time third here but I wasn’t from Philly so it didn’t mean as much. But now living in the city, I run these streets every day. It was cool. I knew the tangents. I knew the course.”

Florio won the women’s division with a time of 02:32:42.1. She told NBC10 her accomplishment was especially satisfying after having her first child in October of last year.

“Coming back postpartum, I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” she said. “You don’t know how if you’re going to get better and this season, I’ve gotten faster so it’s really incredible.”

In the men’s division, William Loevner of Pittsburgh won with a time of 02:16:12.

Florio will speak more on her big win in an interview with NBC10 that will air Monday afternoon on NBC10 News.

