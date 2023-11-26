A local student was one of three Palestinian students shot near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday.

The three young men were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering when they were shot and injured — one seriously — police said.

Haverford College posted a message on social media confirming that one of their students, junior Kinnan Abdalhamid, was with two of his lifelong friends when they were shot.

The three, all aged 20, were visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives and were walking on Prospect Street when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, the Burlington Police Department said.

A joint statement from the families of all three victims was put on social media by the Institute for Middle East Understanding that identified the other victims as Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ali Ahmad.

The shootings occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the UVM campus, according to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad. He said police are searching for the shooter.

“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said in a news release. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”

Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs, a traditional headdress often worn by people from parts of the Middle East, at the time of the assault. Authorities said the attack may have been a hate crime.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” Murad said in the news release. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”

He added, "The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

Before Murad issued his news release, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying that the victims were Palestinian American college students and that there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”

The ADC said a man shouted and harassed the victims, who were conversing in Arabic, then proceeded to shoot them, according to the Associated Press.

The Council on American-Islamic relations is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings.

“Violence of any kind against any person in our community is totally unacceptable and we will do everything in our power to find the perpetrator and hold them fully accountable. That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the BPD’s investigation. The City of Burlington has zero tolerance for hate crimes and will work relentlessly to bring the shooter to justice” Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

Many have taken to social media and released statements to denounce the shooting.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation," Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Scott called it a tragedy, calling on the state's residents to unite and “not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness.”

The Vermont-New Hampshire chapter of Jewish Voice For Peace, which has urged an end to the Israel-Hamas war, released a statement saying it was “appalled by the shooting.”

“We are in solidarity with the students, their families and all those affected by this clear act of hate,” the organization said Sunday.