Local shelter raising money for severely injured dog found in Coatesville Home

A Pennsylvania animal shelter is raising money to help support medical treatment for a severely injured dog found in a Chester County home.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, a dog named Ava was found inside a South Coatesville home after police were alerted by a tipster who heard a dog crying and yelping in pain.

When officers arrived, they found Ava suffering from multiple injuries to her face and a traumatic amputation of her back leg.

The shelter said Ava was rushed to VRC Specialty Hospital in Malvern for emergency treatment.

“It’s a miracle Ava survived with the type of injuries she has sustained. It’s sickening to think about the trauma she’s endured and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally,” BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb said in a news release. “Ava deserves more than this abuse, and we are doing everything we can to get justice for her and make sure no other animals suffer the same fate at the hands of her abuser.”

Ava is still hospitalized as she heals from her injuries. The shelter said one of her eyes has been severely damaged and she has multiple older fractures in her leg and ribs as well as damage to her lungs and multiple broken teeth.

Currently, the shelter is working to find Ava a medical foster who will be able to give her the care she needs on her long road to recovery.

“Despite this, Ava has been sweet and is eating well for us here,” Sarah Fatula, VMD, Medical Director for VRC Specialty Hospital said.

The shelter said a suspect has been identified and facing criminal charges.

If you would like to support Ava's extensive medical care and the work the Brandywine Valley SPCA is doing to prevent future cases of neglect you can donate at bvspca.org.