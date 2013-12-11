Local Organizations Get $100K in Grants from NBC10

Safe walks to school, new green spaces and encouraging healthy eating in young people is how three local organizations will invest $100,000 in new grant money back into our region.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Trust for Public Land and The Food Trust were all chosen as this year’s recipients of grant money from NBC10 and The NBCUniversal Foundation’s 21st Century Solutions Program.

21st Century Solutions awards $1.2 million nationwide in the 10 markets served by the NBC Owned Television Stations. One winning organization and two runners-up are selected in each city. NBC10 promoted the initiative locally and created a panel to review and select the final grant recipients.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia has been awarded $50,000 for their ongoing work promoting bicycling as a healthy, low-cost, environmentally friendly form of transportation. Earlier this year, 24 Philadelphia Schools closed, forcing thousands of students to take longer routes to school. The BCGP responded by expanded their Walking School Bus program, which provides children with safe, adult-supervised walking groups, ensuring their safety as they walk through unfamiliar neighborhoods and across busy streets.

The Trust for Public Land will receive $25,000 for their work creating parks, playgrounds, and developing active green spaces to strengthen underserved communities. TPL has local residents and students actively participate in the design process so their visions for their neighborhoods become a reality.

The Food Trust will receive $25,000 for their Healthy You Positive Energy program. HYPE empowers youth to become leaders of healthy change by participating in organized youth councils. Council members work together with their peers to stress the importance of healthy eating and being active.

Launched in 2012, the 21st Century Solutions program supports initiatives designed to address emerging and ongoing community challenges in new and creative ways. By focusing on social innovation, the program encourages non-profit organizations to drive forward bold new ideas to make our local communities stronger.

