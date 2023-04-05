Local Group Gives Out Free Cheesesteaks for Free Speech

Want a free cheesesteak? Stop by Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. to get one before they run out.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, also known as FIRE, is giving away 1,791 cheesesteaks to celebrate the 1791 ratification of the First Amendment.

The "Free Cheesesteaks for Free Speech" event is part of the Philly-based organization's $3.1 million citywide public education campaign. The campaign includes advertisements on television, radio, billboards and digital platforms.

“Philadelphia is the birthplace of American democracy, and FIRE has always been proud to call this great city our home," FIRE Legal Director Will Creeley said in a press release. “FIRE fights for the First Amendment rights of all Americans, and what better city to do it in than Philly?"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The event is located at the cheesesteak shops on 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia. FIRE will be at the event to educate participants about the importance of free speech and give away swag, according to the press release.

"We hope everyone comes out to celebrate free speech with free cheesesteaks. You can't beat that," Creeley said.