Bensalem

Local elementary principal sleeping on roof of school after students raise over $25K

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A principal at a local elementary school in Pennsylvania took on a daunting task Thursday afternoon.

She got on the roof of her school—with plans to spend the night up there.

Principal Kelly McGowan, of the Belmont Hills Elementary School, agreed to camp out on the roof of her school as a thank you to students for raising enough money to build a new playground.

The students raised over $25,000 to build the new playground and McGowan is holding up her end of the bargain.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SkyForce10 was over the elementary school as McGowan arrived, ready to go with a backpack on her back.

She walked past a large crowd of students and staff from the school before she was lifted onto the roof by the fire department.

NBC10 was told there will be pizza delivered at 6 p.m. and a Facebook livestream happening later Thursday night.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 mins ago

Philly police union president John McNesby to resign

Germantown 4 hours ago

Police charge woman accused of shooting SEPTA bus driver 6 times, killing him

NBC10 spoke with the principal while she is on the roof of the building and she is in great spirits.

This article tagged under:

BensalemPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us