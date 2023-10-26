Local elementary principal sleeping on roof of school after students raise over $25K

A principal at a local elementary school in Pennsylvania took on a daunting task Thursday afternoon.

She got on the roof of her school—with plans to spend the night up there.

Principal Kelly McGowan, of the Belmont Hills Elementary School, agreed to camp out on the roof of her school as a thank you to students for raising enough money to build a new playground.

The students raised over $25,000 to build the new playground and McGowan is holding up her end of the bargain.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SkyForce10 was over the elementary school as McGowan arrived, ready to go with a backpack on her back.

She walked past a large crowd of students and staff from the school before she was lifted onto the roof by the fire department.

NBC10 was told there will be pizza delivered at 6 p.m. and a Facebook livestream happening later Thursday night.

NBC10 spoke with the principal while she is on the roof of the building and she is in great spirits.